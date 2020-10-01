On the march: Armenian soldiers prepare to defend their position in Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: Armenian Defense Ministry via AP

Nato allies France and Turkey have exchanged angry accusations over Nagorno-Karabakh, where Azerbaijani and Armenian fighters were engaged in a fourth day of fighting in the worst flare-up of violence in decades.

Both sides reported shelling along the line of contact separating the ethnic Armenian enclave from Azerbaijan, as fighting that has killed dozens threatened to escalate into full-blown war.

Yesterday, Azerbaijan vowed to continue fighting.

President Ilham Aliyev said: "We have only one condition - Armenian forces must unconditionally, fully and immediately leave our lands."

The country's foreign ministry said: "Azerbaijan is resolutely determined to continue the counter-offensive operation until its sovereignty and territorial integrity is fully restored."

War in the energy-rich Caucasus could shake oil markets, increase tensions within Nato and draw in Turkey and Russia.

Moscow has good relations with both former Soviet republics but has a security treaty with Armenia, while Turkey supports Azerbaijan.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said Turkey's incendiary rhetoric was encouraging Azerbaijan to reconquer the breakaway region.

France "remains extremely concerned about the warlike messages from Turkey", he added during a visit to Latvia, though he said he had no proof of direct Turkish involvement in fighting.

In response, Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish foreign minister, said France's position amounted to supporting Armenia's "occupation" and his country would "do what is necessary" if Azerbaijan requested military support.

Armenia has repeatedly accused Turkey of involvement in the fighting, and shared images showing the wreckage of what it said was a Su-25 warplane shot down by a Turkish jet, a claim denied by Ankara and Azerbaijan.

Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries are reportedly fighting for Azerbaijan.

BBC Arabic said one fighter claimed at least 10 of his ­comrades had been killed.

Nearly 100 people have died in the fighting so far, most of whom are ethnic Armenian separatists, officials said.

Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian prime minister, said peace talks under Russian mediation would be inappropriate "at a time of intensive hostilities".

Azerbaijani forces attacked overnight with drones near Nagorno-Karabakh's capital, Stepanakert, and artillery fire was taking place along the contact line between the two militaries, Armenian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

"Intense battles" continued with combat operations taking place along the entire front line, with Armenian forces encircled in one area, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said.

The two sides must "immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations," the UN Security Council said in a statement after an emergency meeting on the crisis. Member states "strongly condemn the use of force", it said.

While the battlefield claims couldn't be independently verified, the deepening conflict in the Caucasus region adds to tensions between Russia and Turkey over proxy conflicts in Syria and Libya.

Russia has an army base in Armenia and the two nations have a mutual-defence pact, though it doesn't cover the disputed territory.

Turkey hosted large-scale joint military exercises with Azerbaijan last month.

Despite decades of US, Russian and French mediation to resolve the conflict, fighting has repeatedly broken out since Armenians took control of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts from Azerbaijan in a war after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

The violence that erupted on Sunday is more intense and widespread than at any time since Russia brokered a 1994 ceasefire to halt the war that killed about 30,000 and displaced more than a million people.

(© Daily Telegraph, London; Washington Post)

Irish Independent