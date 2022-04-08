| 5.1°C Dublin

Fox News journalist injured in Ukraine attack pays tribute to colleague Pierre Zakrzewski

  • The British reporter managed to survive a Russian shelling that killed his cameraman, Irishman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova
  • ‘I feel damn lucky… but I need to pay tribute to my colleagues’
Benjamin Hall (Photo: Twitter/Benjamin Hall) Expand
Pierre Zakrzewski Expand
Pierre Zakrzewski in Venezuela in February 2019 Expand

Close

Benjamin Hall (Photo: Twitter/Benjamin Hall)

Benjamin Hall (Photo: Twitter/Benjamin Hall)

Pierre Zakrzewski

Pierre Zakrzewski

Pierre Zakrzewski in Venezuela in February 2019

Pierre Zakrzewski in Venezuela in February 2019

/

Benjamin Hall (Photo: Twitter/Benjamin Hall)

Mike Bedigan

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has paid tribute to his late colleagues who were killed in Ukraine while reporting on the war.

The British journalist said he felt “damn lucky” to have survived a shelling attack by Russian forces as he shared updates on his injuries.

Mr Hall, 39, managed to survive the assault but lost half a leg and a foot, while one of his eyes is “no longer working”.

His team was reporting for US network Fox News in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, when his vehicle was hit by Russian shelling on March 14.

His Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were both killed in the incident.

Pierre Zakrzewski in Venezuela in February 2019 Expand

Close

Pierre Zakrzewski in Venezuela in February 2019

Pierre Zakrzewski in Venezuela in February 2019

Pierre Zakrzewski in Venezuela in February 2019

“It’s been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all. But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn’t make it that day,” Mr Hall wrote on Twitter.

“Pierre and I travelled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP.”

Sharing a picture of himself bandaged and wearing an eye-patch he added: “To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other.

“One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here – and it is the people who got me here who are amazing.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Pierre Zakrzewski Expand

Close

Pierre Zakrzewski

Pierre Zakrzewski

Pierre Zakrzewski

Hall later shared a link to a Fox News video tribute to Ms Kuvshynova.

A funeral service for Mr Zakrzewski was held in Foxrock, Dublin, on March 29, where the Irishman was remembered as a “truth teller” who was full of energy and passion for presenting people’s stories to the world.

Several other journalists, including Brent Renaud, an American documentary film-maker and another veteran of war zones, have been killed in Ukraine since the war began more than a month ago.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy