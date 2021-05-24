Fourteen killed and child hurt as cable car crashes down Italian mountain

Disaster: Emergency workers surround the wreckage of the crashed cable car near Mottarone in Italy after it had travelled from the town of Stresa on the shores of Lake Maggiore. Photo: Reuters

Fourteen people were killed and a child left seriously injured after a cable car in northern Italy plunged to the ground in the country’s latest transport disaster.

Early reports suggested that a cable may have snapped, sending the car and the 15 people inside it hurtling 20 metres to the ground.

It rolled over several times before smashing into trees and coming to a halt. The force of the impact was so great that several bodies were flung into the surrounding forest, while others remained trapped inside.

The tragedy happened on a route that links the town of Stresa on the shores of Lake Maggiore with a mountain recreation area called Mottarone, which lies 1,500m above sea level. It offers hiking and biking paths as well as magnificent views of Lake Maggiore and the surrounding Alps.

Two children injured in the accident were taken by helicopter to a hospital in Turin. Both suffered severe injuries and one was subjected to a six-minute cardiac massage as doctors at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin frantically tried to save the child’s life.

One of the children died last night, several hours after the accident.

“One of the children didn’t make it,” the national alpine rescue service announced. “So the death toll sadly rises to 14.”

Colonel Giorgio Santacroce, a senior Carabinieri officer, confirmed that some of the dead were foreigners but said that “efforts to identify them are still ongoing”.

The cable car was just a few hundred yards from its destination on top of the mountain when the accident happened.

The mayor of the town of Stresa said it appeared a cable had snapped.

“It seems that the cause was the breaking of a cable. Hikers who were in that area heard a loud whooshing sound.

“They saw the cable car, which was arriving at the top, quickly go backwards and when it hit a pylon it plummeted down,” Marcella Severino told TG24, an Italian TV channel.

“It rolled two or three times and then came to rest against some pine trees.”

She said initial reports indicated that there were “some foreigners” among the victims – possibly two Germans.

“It’s a really serious accident,” said Walter Milan, a spokesman for the alpine rescue service.

“The cable car fell from a pretty high point and crashed to the ground on the edge of the forest.

“It is largely destroyed, in fact it is completely crumpled, so the height of the fall was clearly significant.”

The weather was sunny and clear, with families across the country flocking to mountains and beaches to take advantage of a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions after a winter of lockdowns.

The cable line was renovated between 2014 and 2016 at a cost of €4m.

It had only recently reopened after the pandemic forced the closure of ski lifts and mountain resorts across Italy.

“I heard with profound sadness the news of the tragic accident,” said Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi,.

“I express the condolences of the whole government to the families of the victims, with particular thought for the children who were seriously injured.”

It was Italy’s worst cable car disaster since 1998 when a low-flying US Marine Corps aircraft sliced through the wires of a cable car near the Dolomites town of Cavalese. The ski lift plunged to the ground, killing all 20 passengers.

Italy has a reputation for poor maintenance of its transport infrastructure. Three years ago, a huge motorway bridge in Genoa collapsed, sending vehicles hurtling hundreds of feet to the ground and killing 43 people.

The Italian government announced a commission to investigate the disaster. (© Telegraph Media Group 2021)