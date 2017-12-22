Four seriously injured in Spanish commuter train crash

Forty-five people in total were treated by emergency services, most for cuts and bruises and shock following the crash on Friday afternoon.

Spain's railway operator, Renfe, said the accident happened at 3.37pm (2.37pm GMT) on a double-decker train at the end of a track on its last stop, at the Alcala de Henares train station, after travelling from the Spanish capital.

Renfe is investigating the cause of the accident. It added that commuter services were not interrupted, but some trains are subject to delays.