Tuesday 10 December 2019

Four people killed and two seriously injured in Czech hospital shooting

Jason Hovet

An attacker shot dead four people and seriously injured two at a hospital in the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava, police have said.

Police said on Twitter they were searching for the shooting suspect.

More to follow....

Online Editors

