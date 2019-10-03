Four people killed after knife attack in HQ of Paris police

Four people have been killed in an attack on the police headquarters in Paris on Thursday, a police source told Reuters.

A man who killed a police officer with a knife in the headquarters of the Paris police today has been killed, French media and sources close to the police said.

"As we speak, one colleague is dead following a knife attack. Another colleague is in a state of shock (...) and the person behind the attack has been shot by another colleague," Loic Travers, local head of the Alliance police union, said on BFM TV.

A spokesman for Paris police said he had no comment on the attack, which took place in the heart of the French capital, near to Notre-Dame cathedral.

French police secure the area in front of the Paris Police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French Interior Christophe Castaner is on his way to the scene of the crime, according to BFM TV. The Parisian transport body said the metro station closest to the police headquarters was closed down for "security reasons".

The area around the Paris police headquarters has been sealed off, according to BFM TV.

Reuters