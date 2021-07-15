Four people dead and 30 missing after flooding causes six houses to collapse in Germany

A vehicle travels on a flood affected road after the Erft river swelled following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt, near Cologne, Germany, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Four people are dead and more than 30 are missing following flooding in western Germany that caused half a dozen houses to collapse, police said on Thursday.

The deaths were reported in the Ahrweiler district, which is a wine-growing region on the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine

Heavy rain and once-in-a-generation floods on Wednesday night caused the collapse of six houses.

The severe flooding has affected a number of areas across Germany.

"We currently have an unclear number of people on roofs who need to be rescued," a spokesperson for the Koblenz police told Reuters.

"There are many places where fire brigades and rescue workers have been deployed. We do not yet have a very precise picture because rescue measures are continuing," the spokesperson added.

Two fireman drowned and the army was deployed to help stranded residents on Wednesday, after a slow-moving low-pressure weather system caused once-in-a-generation floods.

Rail, road and river transport was disrupted with shipping suspended on the Rhine river.

Heavy rainstorms could be expected in southwestern Germany on Thursday, with continuous rains until Friday evening, the German Weather Service warned in a morning bulletin.

