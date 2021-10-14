Four killed by man with bow and arrows in Norway attack

Police at the scene after the attack in Kongsberg, Norway. Photo by Hakon Mosvold Larsen/AP

At least four people were killed and others injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks in Norway yesterday.

“The man has been apprehended. From the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone,” Oeyvind Aas, the police chief in the town of Kongsberg, said.

He said the motivation for the attack was not yet known.

Police said that the suspect had been taken to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen but gave no other details about the man. “Several people have been injured and several are dead,” Mr Aas said.

NRK, a local public broadcaster said that at least four people had died, citing sources.

Police say they were first alerted to the attack at 6.15pm local time.

Kari Anne Sand, the town’s mayor, told Norway’s TV 2: “This is a gruesome incident, there is nothing else to say. Now we must try to take care of the inhabitants as best we can.”

The attacks took place over “a large area” of Kongsberg, a municipality of about 28,000 people in south-eastern Norway, police said, adding that it encompassed “several crime scenes”. Large areas of the west side of the city have been cordoned off.

Read More

Local media reported that the attacker opened fire in a Coop Extra supermarket on the western side of the city.

A large emergency response operation was reported in the city, involving armed police, two helicopters and more than 10 ambulances. Residents were ordered to stay indoors.

Mr Aas said that no other people were being searched for in relation to the attack. The wounded were taken to hospital, but there had been no comment on their condition from police.

Monica Maeland, Norway’s justice minister, had received updates on the attacks and was closely monitoring the situation, the ministry said.

Last month police in Norway reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes, including mass brawls in the country’s big cities. The incidents came after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the end of pandemic restrictions.

There were rowdy celebrations by hundreds of citizens across Norway and unrest was reported in several places, including in the southern city of Bergen and the central city of Trondheim, but the situation was worst in Oslo.

Norway has one of the world’s lowest crime rates. Last year Norwegian police, who are usually unarmed, used or threatened to use weapons only 28 times, say the justice ministry.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]