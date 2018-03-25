News Europe

Four found dead in children's playroom after Siberian shopping centre blaze

Smoke rises above a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow, Russia. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)
A woman and three children have died after a fire broke out in a multi-storey shopping centre in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

There has been no immediate information on the cause of the blaze in the city 1,900 miles east of Moscow.

Russia's Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said the fire victims were all found in a children's playroom.

State news agency Tass said nine other people were taken to hospital after the fire.

