Four dead, nine injured in avalanche in French Alps

An avalanche in Les Contamines-Montjoie, French Alps. Photo: Twitter @domaineskiable via Reuters Expand
An avalanche near the Armancette glacier, in the French Alps. Photo: Twitter @jpclement38 via Reuters Expand

An avalanche in Les Contamines-Montjoie, French Alps. Photo: Twitter @domaineskiable via Reuters

An avalanche near the Armancette glacier, in the French Alps. Photo: Twitter @jpclement38 via Reuters

Layli Foroudi

Four people have died and nine others have been injured in an avalanche southwest of Mont Blanc in the French Alps.

The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier, according to interior minister Gerald Darmanin today.

