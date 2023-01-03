| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Four arrested in Stockholm following bomb blasts linked to rappers’ feud

The incident could be linked to a string of attacks that have hit the Swedish capital since Christmas Day

Technical analysts at the scene of an explosion in Grimsta, Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Lars Schroder/TT News Agency via Reuters Expand

Close

Technical analysts at the scene of an explosion in Grimsta, Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Lars Schroder/TT News Agency via Reuters

Technical analysts at the scene of an explosion in Grimsta, Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Lars Schroder/TT News Agency via Reuters

Technical analysts at the scene of an explosion in Grimsta, Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Lars Schroder/TT News Agency via Reuters

Jorg Luyken

Swedish police have reportedly arrested a rapper after a bomb blast linked to a spate of gangland violence shattered windows in Stockholm.

Four people were arrested, police said, after an explosion badly damaged the entrance to an apartment building in Grimsta, in the west of the Swedish capital. A second explosion was reported in Bagarmossen in southern Stockholm early yesterday.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Most Watched

Privacy