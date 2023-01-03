Four arrested in Stockholm following bomb blasts linked to rappers’ feud

Swedish police have reportedly arrested a rapper after a bomb blast linked to a spate of gangland violence shattered windows in Stockholm.

Four people were arrested, police said, after an explosion badly damaged the entrance to an apartment building in Grimsta, in the west of the Swedish capital. A second explosion was reported in Bagarmossen in southern Stockholm early yesterday.

Sweden’s Aftonbladet newspaper reported that a well-known rapper was among the group of four people arrested, and that the target of the explosion was another rapper.

Police said yesterday’s bombing could be linked to a string of attacks that have hit the capital since Christmas Day, when a man was shot dead in a nearby district.

The victim of the December 25 shooting was the only named suspect in the murder of chart-topping rapper Einar, who was killed in 2021.

Since then, bombs have exploded in doorways at five different addresses across the capital. In at least three of the incidents, people living at the addresses have links to the local rap scene, Aftonbladet reported.