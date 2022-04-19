Forty injured in Sweden as plans to burn Koran spark days of unrest

Protesters throw stones at the police ahead of a demonstration planned by Rasmus Paludan and his Stram Kurs party in Orebro, Sweden. Photo: Kicki Nilsson/ TT News Agency

Cars set on fire in Rosengard district, following Koran burnings that caused riots in several Swedish towns over the Easter weekend. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

Forty people have been injured in Sweden after plans by a far-right politician to stage public burnings of the Koran prompted violent protests.

More than 40 people have been arrested following several days of unrest that have seen cars and a school set alight and police pelted with stones.

“They tried to kill police officers. Lethal attacks were directed at us. This was worse than violent riots,” Anders Thornberg, the national police chief, said yesterday.

“There has been gross violence against life and property. These are not ordinary protesters.”

The injured included 26 police officers and 14 members of the public, three of whom were wounded when police fired warning shots.

The unrest was set off by plans by Rasmus Paludan, a far-right politician, to stage Koran burnings in Swedish cities with large Muslim populations.

Mr Paludan, leader of Stram Kurs (Hard Line), the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group, wants to stand in elections in September but has yet to collect enough signatures for a candidacy.

In an effort to boost his profile, he has begun a national tour and announced plans to conduct public burnings of the Koran as Muslims mark Ramadan.

Burning the Koran is deeply offensive to Muslims and the plans have met with protest.

In the city of Jonkoping a local Christian priest drowned out Mr Paludan’s speech by ringing the church bells as he tried to speak.

But elsewhere protests have turned violent. Riots spread to the suburbs of Stockholm, and in the southern city of Malmo, an empty school building was set alight during the night.

The worst violence took place in the city of Norrkoping, around 160km south-west of Stockholm.

Mr Paludan had announced plans to hold a rally in the city but never turned up. He later released a statement claiming he had cancelled the appearance as police had shown “they are incapable of protecting themselves or me”.

Mr Paludan, who has joint Swedish and Danish nationality, stood in Danish elections in 2019 but his party got only 1.8pc of the vote and failed to win a single seat.

The 40-year-old was sentenced to one month in prison in Denmark in 2020 for several offences, including racism, defamation and dangerous driving.

He was banned from entering Sweden in 2020 over plans to stage a public Koran burning, but later obtained Swedish citizenship through his father.

Swedish police claimed he was not the real target of the violent protests and said organised criminal groups hijacked the demonstrations.

“It hurts terribly for me to see my colleagues have to endure this. There are too few of us. Police numbers are rising, but they have not risen in step with the problems in society,” said Mr Thornberg.

There have been diplomatic repercussions after Saudi Arabia condemned the planned Koran burnings and Iran and Iraq summoned the Swedish ambassadors to lodge formal protests. Iraq warned of “serious repercussions for relations between Sweden and Muslims in general, both Muslim and Arab countries and Muslim communities in Europe”.

“We suspect that those involved (in the riots) have links to criminal gangs,” Mr Thornberg said yesterday, adding some of those “criminal individuals” are known to police.

“I have been in touch with the public prosecutor to prosecute these individuals.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]