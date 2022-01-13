Former suspect detained by French police over unsolved 2012 Alps murders

French police have detained a man for questioning in connection with the 2012 Alps murders in which a Surrey businessman, his wife and mother-in-law were killed, in a case that has long baffled investigators.

A relative of the slain British family expressed hope that justice would finally be done but said his hopes had been dashed in the past.

Saad al-Hilli (50), his wife Iqbal (47), and his mother-in-law Suhaila al-Allaf (74), were shot dead while on holiday in Chevaline, near Annecy, on September 5, 2012. They were killed as they tried to escape from a forest car park in their BMW car.

French cyclist Sylvain Mollier (45) also died in the incident, after being shot seven times at point-blank range.

The Hillis’ daughter, Zeena (4), hid in the footwell of the vehicle and was found unscathed under her slain mother’s legs eight hours after the attack. Her sister, Zainab (7), was shot and pistol-whipped but recovered.

Despite an extensive manhunt, the investigation had all but petered out.

However, yesterday the Annecy prosecutor announced that gendarmes in Chambery had detained a man to “check his timetable” on the day of the murders. A search of his home was conducted yesterday morning in the Lyon area, according to BFMTV. The man was detained at the request of investigating judges.

The individual is reportedly a motorcyclist questioned in 2015, three years after the killings, and cleared of suspicion at the time. Police now wish to “verify his schedule” due to apparent discrepancies. His lawyer dismissed his detention as a “judicial error”.

According to France Info, the detained man, who has not been named, is a motorcyclist with a goatee spotted leaving the area at the time of the killing and identified thanks to an unusual black helmet, only a few thousand of which had been made.

Questioned in 2015, the biker – a businessman from Lyon – said he had been on his way home after a paragliding trip, and was ruled out of the enquiry.

It was described at the time as a major setback for police, who had focused much of their attention on the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was said to have been riding on the Combe d’Ire road around 3pm before he was stopped by two forest rangers, who asked him to leave. He agreed, riding back down the path past the car park where the Hilli family and a cyclist were gunned down.

At the time he was ruled out as a suspect, with an investigator telling France Info: “His personal and professional profile exclude him 95pc from the list of suspects, but further inquiries are still required.”

The motorcyclist said he did not “make the connection” between his presence near the scene and the identikit picture of him that was circulated in November 2013. However, investigators have apparently now detected discrepancies in his testimony.

Mr Hilli’s brother, Zaid, was arrested on suspicion of murder in 2013 but was later told he would face no further action after police found there was insufficient evidence to charge him.

Yesterday, he said he was cautiously hopeful of a breakthrough. He also condemned the French authorities for “wasting time and resources” by previously treating him as a suspect.

