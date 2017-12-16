Former Russian minister guilty of taking €1.7m bribe is jailed in Kremlin turf war

Former Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev has been found guilty of soliciting a €1.7m bribe and sentenced to eight years in jail, in a case that has shone a rare light on infighting among the elite ahead of a presidential election.

Former Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev has been found guilty of soliciting a €1.7m bribe and sentenced to eight years in jail, in a case that has shone a rare light on infighting among the elite ahead of a presidential election.

Ulyukayev, the most senior serving official to be arrested in decades, was found guilty of accepting the bribe last year from Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Sechin took part in an elaborate sting operation on November 14, 2016, involving Russia's FSB security service which ended in the arrest of Ulyukayev (61), the latest twist in what several sources said was a Kremlin turf war. "People have ambitions and they are fighting over them," said one senior source.

Ulyukayev, who denied the charges, said he'd been set up. He said he thought the bag with the bribe was a gift of expensive alcohol. He said he would appeal and a source close to Ulyukayev said his lawyers hoped Mr Putin might pardon him if that failed. The harsher-than-expected sentence - Ulyukayev was forecast to get a suspended sentence - is likely to be interpreted as a sign that Mr Sechin's place at Mr Putin's side is safe and that he is increasingly influential, which has alarmed other members of the elite.

Irish Independent