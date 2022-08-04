| 9.7°C Dublin

Former prisoners at Ukraine jail cast doubt on Moscow’s account of deadly explosion

Relatives and friends of the Azovstal iron and steel works soldiers hold a protest in Lviv about the Olenivka attack. Photo: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters Expand

Relatives and friends of the Azovstal iron and steel works soldiers hold a protest in Lviv about the Olenivka attack. Photo: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

Mary Ilyushina

Even before the deadly blast that killed at least 53 Ukrainian soldiers last week, the Olenivka prison in the country’s separatist-controlled eastern Donetsk province was known to human rights groups as a lawless place where pro-Russian forces hold civilians flagged as potential enemy “collaborators” and military prisoners of war.

Located just a few kilometres from the war’s front line, it has served as a detention facility for several thousand people brought from Mariupol after Russia captured that southern Ukrainian port city in May following a brutal and protracted siege.

