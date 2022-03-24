Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (85) ‘weds’ MP from his own party (32) – 53 years younger than him

Silvio Berlusconi's union with his 32-year-old girlfriend is not legally binding amid an inheritance row with his family. Photo: Massimo Pinca

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has staged a symbolic wedding – swapping rings with a woman 53 years his junior in an unofficial ceremony.

Dubbed a “festival of love”, the lavish union saw the 85-year-old Milanese multi-billionaire bursting into song and chuckling behind a three-tiered cake as he took the hand of his 32-year-old bride Marta Fascina.

It marks the third time the former premier has made it up the aisle – but the latest coupling wasn’t a legal marriage.

It is understood Mr Berlusconi’s adult children were furious at the thought Ms Fascina could lay claim to their father’s €6bn fortune.

Instead, the pair tied the unratified knot at a palace north of Milan on Saturday.

The political power couple have been together since 2020, after Mr Berlusconi broke off his relationship with long-term girlfriend Francesca Pascale (36).

Ms Fascina – an MP in Berlusconi’s centre-right Forza Italia party – is a literature graduate from Calabria, who has been a member of Italy’s lower house since 2018.



Mr Berlusconi – who has a tax fraud conviction – is still facing charges related to an underage sex case in Italy.

He was previously convicted of paying for sex with prostitute Karima El Mahroug when she was 17, but this was overturned on appeal – though he has been accused of bribing witnesses to keep silent. (© Independent News Service)

