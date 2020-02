Former French prime minister and wife face fraud trial

Former French prime minister Francois Fillon is going on trial to face fraud charges.

The trial beginning on Monday is scheduled to last until March 11, but it may be quickly suspended until Wednesday on request from Fillon's defence team out of solidarity with a lawyers' strike against French president Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform.

Fillon is suspected of having given jobs as parliamentary aides, involving no sustained work, to his wife and two of their children from 1998 to 2013.

Once the front-runner in the 2017 presidential election, Fillon, 65, has denied wrongdoing.

Francois Fillon Photo: AP Photo/Michel Spingler

The scandal, which made headlines in the French media just three months before the 2017 vote, crushed the conservative candidate's campaign and allowed centrist candidate Mr Macron to gain momentum.

Fillon has been charged with the misuse of public funds, receiving money from the misuse of public funds and the misappropriation of company assets. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a one million euro fine if convicted.

His wife, Welsh-born Penelope Fillon, has been charged mostly as an accomplice.

A former politician, Marc Joulaud, also goes on trial for misuse of public funds after he allegedly gave her a fake job as an aide from 2002 to 2007, while her husband was minister.

Fillon and Joulaud both had other parliamentary assistants.

In addition, charges also cover a contract that allowed Penelope Fillon to earn €135,000 in 2012-2013 as a consultant for a literary magazine owned by a friend of her husband - also an alleged fake job.

The magazine owner, Marc de Lacharriere, pleaded guilty and was given a suspended eight-month prison sentence and fined 375,000 euros in 2018.

Fillon said last month on France 2 television that his wife's job was not fake. "She was my first and most important aide," he said. "Evidence will be produced during the trial."

In a 151-page document seen by The Associated Press ordering the case to trial, investigative judges said the probe showed that Penelope Fillon's activities were in line with the traditional role of an elected official's partner - but in no way equivalent to the tasks of a parliamentary assistant.

Defence lawyers provided about 500 documents they say are related to Penelope Fillon's work.

"These documents did not show anything, or only confirmed a misleading interpretation consisting in calling parliamentary work the most trivial of her activities," investigative judges wrote.

The investigation also showed that the wages of the children's alleged jobs were paid to the joint banking account of Francois and Penelope Fillon.

The lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, joined the proceedings as a civil plaintiff to request reimbursement.

Fillon denounced the case as a "political assassination" after it was revealed in January 2017, when French investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchaine first reported Penelope Fillon's alleged fake job.

He continued his presidential campaign despite the judicial investigation, but Fillon was eliminated from the race after finishing third in the first round, behind Mr Macron and far-right leader Marine le Pen.

Fillon served as prime minister under president Nicolas Sarkozy from 2007 to 2012. He was also a government official under two previous presidents, Francois Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac.

Fillon now works for an asset management company. He said last month that he will not attempt a political comeback.

