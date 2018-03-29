News Europe

Thursday 29 March 2018

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial for corruption

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves after a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, March 28, 2018. Beltrame was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will face trial over charges he misused his influence to secure leaked details of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in his 2007 election campaign, Le Monde reported on Thursday.

The case came about after investigators used phone-taps to examine separate allegations that late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi funded Sarkozy's campaign and began to suspect he had kept tabs on a separate case through a network of informants.

Sarkozy's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Online Editors

