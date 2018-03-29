Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial for corruption

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will face trial over charges he misused his influence to secure leaked details of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in his 2007 election campaign, Le Monde reported on Thursday.

