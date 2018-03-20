Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding investigation

A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be reached immediately for comment.

A former minister and close ally of Sarkozy, Brice Hortefeux, was also being questioned by police on Tuesday morning in relation to the Libya investigation, another source close to the probe said.

France opened a judicial inquiry in 2013 into allegations that Sarkozy's successful 2007 election bid benefited from illicit funds from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, has always denied receiving any illicit campaign funding and has dismissed the Libyan allegations as "grotesque".

In January a French businessman suspected by investigators of funneling money from Gaddafi to finance Sarkozy's campaign was arrested in Britain and granted bail after he appeared in a London court.