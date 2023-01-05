| 9.1°C Dublin

Former Catholic Archbishop of Paris denies sex assault on ‘vulnerable woman’

John Leicester

French police are investigating an allegation that the former archbishop of Paris sexually assaulted a woman who is under legal protection as a vulnerable person, prosecutors said.

Michel Aupetit, who unexpectedly resigned in 2021 after admitting to an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman in 2012, denies any wrongdoing, his lawyer said.

