Foreign fire crews travel to Greece to tackle huge blazes

Two firefighters from Greece and one firefighter from Slovakia try to extinguish a wildfire burning on the island of Evia, Greece. Photo: Reuters

Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues yesterday to contain the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece’s forests for a week .

The spread of the blazes has been largely halted, officials said, but fronts still burned on the large island of Evia and in Greece’s southern Peloponnese region.

The fires broke out last week as Greece had just experienced its worst and most protracted heatwave since 1987, leaving its forests tinder-dry.

Other nearby nations including Turkey and Italy also faced similar searing temperatures and quickly spreading fires, while Spain and Portugal were on alert for wildfires amid a heatwave forecast to last until at least Monday.

Greece’s government said a total of 900 firefighters, including teams from Poland, Romania, Cyprus, Ukraine, Serbia, Slovakia and Moldova, were in action on Evia, which is the country’s second-largest island and linked to the mainland by bridge.

Evia’s rugged, forested northern part, with upland villages and small seaside resorts, has suffered the greatest damage from this month’s blazes, with an estimated 123,000 acres lost, together with dozens of homes.

Another 600 firefighters from Greece, the Czech Republic, the UK, France and Germany were deployed yesterday near ancient Olympia and in Arcadia in the Peloponnese, assisted by 14 water-dropping aircraft and volunteers.

A massive fire that broke out last week north of Athens has been limited to a section of a national park on Mount Parnitha, with mostly ground forces trying to put it out with the help of a helicopter.

Firefighters from France, Qatar, Kuwait and Israel were deployed there.

Despite the destruction to forests, wildlife, livestock – and homes, although official estimates are not yet available – the Greek authorities’ core policy of evacuating villages to prevent extensive loss of life has paid off.

Meanwhile, one volunteer firefighter died last week after being struck by a falling electricity pole, and two have been hospitalised in serious condition with burns.

The health ministry said yesterday another three firefighters required treatment for respiratory problems and light burns from the Arcadia fire.

The causes of the blazes are under investigation, and authorities say that in at least one major fire, arson seems a likelihood.

Several people have been arrested in different parts of the country and charged with causing fires, in some cases intentionally.

The government has pledged a large compensation and reaf forestation programme.

In neighbouring Turkey, firefighters worked early yesterday to extinguish a wildfire in the southwest Mugla province, which runs by the Aegean Sea.

At least eight people and countless animals have died in more than 200 wildfires in Turkey since July 28.

Separately yesterday, Greece’s migration minister Notis Mitarachi, warned the EU is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing global conflicts.

Mr Mitarachi, who last week co-signed a letter with ministers from five other EU countries saying deportations of failed asylum-seekers should continue despite conflict, said ending such returns “would send the wrong message”.

