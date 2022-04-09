A blue baby buggy stood unattended on the blood- smeared platform, surrounded by abandoned luggage. Telephones rang in abandoned bags.

Relatives frantically searched for news of missing family members who were meant to be on the train.

The Tochka-U missile that unloaded its payload of cluster bomblets at about 10.30am yesterday turned Kramatorsk’s crowded railway station into a scene of devastation.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, of people were waiting for the next train for evacuation from the east, where Russia is now expected to focus its assault, to safety in Ukraine’s west.

Dasha, an 18-year-old local, said: “I was there and saw everything.

“A rocket was flying in the sky, fragments fell to the ground and hit the cars and people. Cars exploded and people died.

“We heard the whistle of a rocket. Everything happened very quickly. Everyone started running. It was scary, there was a lot of panic.

“There were dead and wounded on the ground. It was disgusting to see.”

The sub-munitions – a Tochka carries about 50 of them – landed on both sides of the station building, among passengers already on the platforms and those waiting to enter from the car park.

Oleksiy Honcharenko, the mayor of Kramatorsk, told Ukrainian television that surgeons at local hospitals had been overwhelmed trying to treat grievous injuries including “many missing arms and legs”. Surgeons were simultaneously trying to treat 30 or 40 victims.

“There were 40 people killed instantly and about 100 people wounded,” Vyacheslav Zaporozhets, a volunteer with Lazar, a Ukrainian medical charity, said from a Kramatorsk hospital. Several could not be saved.

By mid-afternoon, the death toll had climbed to 50, including 12 wounded people who died after reaching hospitals. There were at least five children among the dead.

There was no immediate news about the baby who had ridden in the blue buggy, or its parents.

Deliberately targeting civilians is a war crime. Kramatorsk station is a civilian facility that serves intercity trains travelling across the country.

It could not be immediately confirmed whether there was a legitimate military target in the area at the time of the attack. But Ukrainian authorities had no time for the suggestion that the slaughter might be a case of unintentional collateral damage.

Authorities are expecting a major Russian offensive to turn the city into a battlefield in the next few weeks.

For the past several days, the railway station has been crammed with civilians heeding calls to evacuate while there is still time.

Mr Honcharenko said about 4,000 people were crowded on to the platform and the car park at the time of yesterday’s attack.

It would be impossible for Russian reconnaissance to be unaware of that, and Ukrainian officials insisted the choice of target was deliberate.

“Lacking the strength and courage to fight with us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop,” said Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president.

“The ‘Rashists’ [‘Russian fascists’] knew very well where they were aiming and what they wanted: they wanted to sow panic and fear, they wanted to take as many civilians as possible,” said Pavlo Kirilenko, the head of Donetsk region.

The casing of the rocket was later found lying on a patch of grass a few dozen metres away. It bore a message, daubed in large capitals with white paint “for the children”.

The Russian soldiers who painted it either thought they were making a point about the imagined righteousness of their cause – or a deliberately sick joke.

Instead, they provided an unintentional summary of the total war Russia’s government is now clearly waging against Ukrainian civilians.

From central Kharkiv to Mariupol’s maternity hospital and the Kyiv suburbs like Bucha and Hostemel, Russia’s war effort has shown a disregard for civilian life that by now looks more deliberate than careless.

In the first days of the war, a cluster munitions rocket hit a Kharkiv blood bank – a critical asset for a city under siege. Last month, Russian airstrikes hit a maternity hospital in Mariupol. Then they hit a theatre sheltering hundreds of civilians in the same city – ignoring the warning “CHILDREN” written on the tarmac outside in letters so big they could be seen by satellites.

The bodies of civilian travellers lying among their luggage on a Donbas morning yesterday invoked memories an earlier war crime.

In the summer of 2014, a Russian anti-aircraft missile shot down a Malaysian airlines Boeing 777, scattering mutilated bodies and suitcases across fields 100km south-east of the Kramatorsk tragedy.

Now as then, the Kremlin’s response was a clumsy and transparent denial, followed by blaming Ukraine.

At an earlier daily news briefing, the Russian ministry of defence did not mention the missile attack on Kramatorsk but it did reference three “high-precision air-launched missile” attacks on stations in the neighbouring towns of Pokrovsk, Slavyansk and Barvinkove.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Russian military spokesman, said the attacks “destroyed weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian military reserves arriving in Donbas”.

But within an hour, it had issued a denial. No strikes were carried out or planned against Kramatorsk, it said. Only the Ukrainian armed forces operates those missiles, it claimed.

In fact, Russia has been using Tochka-U missiles in Ukraine at least since early March. The booster units left behind after cluster strikes have been seen on battlefields from Mariupol in the south to Chernihiv in the north.

And just as with the MH17 tragedy, pro-Russian propaganda and social media outlets initially celebrated the attacks as a successful strike on the Ukrainian military.

Beneath a video showing smoke billowing and debris scattered across streets, the Kremlin-linked Russian journalist Dmitry Steshin wrote: “Ten minutes ago this happened at the Kramatorsk railway station. A group of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was working here.”

The post was later deleted, but not before it had been preserved for posterity by re-posts and screenshots.

Another pro-Russian Telegram account issued a veiled warning the previous evening. In a post at 9.09pm on Thursday, the anonymous author said people should avoid evacuating from the Donetsk region through train stations. He repeated the warning at 9.15am, just as the missiles hit the train stations.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said the attack “shows the depths to which Putin’s vaunted army has sunk”.

“It is a war crime indiscriminately to attack civilians, and Russia’s crimes in Ukraine will not go unnoticed or unpunished,” he said at a press conference.

The White House decried the “horrific and devastating images” of the attack.

Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, who was in Kyiv with the head of the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, condemned on Twitter “yet another attempt to close escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war”.

The strike comes ahead of what threatens to become one of the most violent battles of the war to date.

Russia has publicly said that it intends to focus on the “liberation” of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are claimed as sovereign territory by two Moscow-curated separatist “republics” established during an earlier invasion in 2014.

It has reinforced its units in the area and appears to be attempting a large envelopment of the Ukrainian troops concentrated along the old line of contact with the separatist “republics”.

By surrounding and destroying those soldiers, and “liberating” the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Putin may hope to force Mr Zelensky to the negotiating table and extract a punishing peace agreement that he could present in Moscow as victory.

But if the operation fails, Putin will be forced to choose between continuing an expensive war with no clear path to victory, or ordering a humiliating withdrawal.

Western officials believe Putin is pressuring his generals to deliver a success before Russia’s May 9 Victory Day holiday, giving them just a month to complete the encirclement.

For the Ukrainians, the stakes are even higher. Defeat would mean loss of the most capable part of its army and a significant swathe of territory.

A Russian spearhead pushing south towards Slavyansk and Kramatorsk has made slow but steady progress over the past week, but the exact line of control is unclear. Russia claimed to have finally captured the besieged port city of Mariupol, in the southern Donetsk region yesterday.

Ukrainian authorities have called on residents of the eastern Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions to leave urgently.

The systematic targeting of railways in Donbas over the past two days appears designed to prevent Ukraine moving in reinforcements and to block evacuation efforts, which makes the cities more difficult to defend.

Mr Kirilenko, the head of the Donetsk region military-civil administration, insisted that the evacuation efforts would continue, but that security would be reviewed, with updates for individual towns on the new plans.

“The enemy has surveillance and monitoring tools,” he said. “They clearly understood that this is a city, this is a railway station there are people there. They only do it to prevent people from leaving our region.”

Those who left on earlier trains are the lucky ones. But as so many Ukrainian refugees have already found, it is a painful kind of safety.

Valeriya Novikova (23), who left from the same station just a few days earlier, said: “By train we left as then there was the possibility of escape.

“We waited until the last in the hope that suddenly everything would work out and the war would end.

“Now I’m unemployed and homeless. I had everything and now I have nothing but a suitcase with things.”