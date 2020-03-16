Footballer's family robbed in knife terror

Soccer star Jan Vertonghen's family was robbed at knifepoint in their London home while the Spurs defender was on Champions League duty in Germany.

Police said four men wearing balaclavas forced their way into the house while Vertonghen's wife and children were inside.

"We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time," a Tottenham spokesperson said.

"We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation."

The Metropolitan Police said officers had attended a report of a burglary in north-west London at 7.49pm, just as Spurs played Leipzig in Germany last Tuesday.

"It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had forced entry to the property and stolen a number of items before leaving. Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue."

Vertonghen is the latest footballer to be targeted by criminals. A house rented by Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho in Wimbledon was burgled in December, while Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were attacked by carjackers in July last year.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's house was burgled while he was playing a Champions League away tie against Bayern Munich last year.

