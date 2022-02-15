Following in Angela Merkel’s footsteps, can German’s Olaf Scholz defy low expectations as he meets Putin today?

When Olaf Scholz meets Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin today in a last-ditch attempt to head off the threat of war in Ukraine, the world’s expectations will be low.

He is following a path often trod by his predecessor as German chancellor, Angela Merkel. But whereas Mrs Merkel was called the “Putin whisperer”, the one Western leader who could influence the Kremlin, Mr Scholz is being written off as an unreliable partner by his allies.

Boris Johnson compared Mr Scholz’s Germany to an addict hooked on Russian gas – hardly a ringing endorsement. “To be honest, we expected more,” was the frank summary offered by Gitanas Nauseda, the Lithuanian president, of his talks with Mr Scholz last week.

Just slightly more than two months after he took office, Mr Scholz has managed to squander almost all the initial goodwill with which he was greeted. His stance has exposed divisions within Nato that must have pleased Mr Putin. He has been criticised by everyone from Vitali Klitschko, the heavyweight boxer turned mayor of Kiev, to Garry Kasparov, the Russian former chess grandmaster and enemy of Putin.

His popularity is even slipping away at home, where his coalition partners are demanding a clearer line on Ukraine and his silence on the crisis has been greeted with the hashtag ‘Where’s Olaf?’

The Ukrainian government yet again pleaded with Mr Scholz to supply it with arms when he visited Kiev yesterday, but its request was just the latest in a series to fall on deaf ears.

“The German chancellor doesn’t need to go to Kiev. He should send weapons to Kiev,” Mr Kasparov told German newspaper Bild. “Make it clear that as soon as one Russian soldier sets foot on Ukrainian soil, Nord Stream 2 will be history. Anything other than this message to Putin is nonsense.”

But Mr Scholz is sticking to his line of refusing to arm Ukraine or spell out whether Germany will scrap the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades. His government even blocked Estonia from supplying howitzers to Ukraine under the terms of their original export from Germany.

It is an approach that dismayed even Mr Scholz’s closest allies. He claims Germany can’t send arms to Ukraine under a longstanding policy of not delivering weapons to conflict zones. Yet, last year Germany grant- ed export licences for arms sales worth €4.3bn to Egypt, which is involved in civil wars in Libya and Yemen.

At least on weapons exports he can claim the support of German public opinion: a recent opinion poll found 70pc of Germans are against arming Ukraine.

But his stance on Nord Stream 2 has left his allies bewildered. The US and his own foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, have said publicly the pipeline will never go ahead in the event of Russian aggression.

But Mr Scholz contradicted Ms Baerbock on the question last year, and more recently he has turned down every opportunity to confirm his government’s policy in public.

He was at it again in Kiev yesterday.

He ducked questions on Nord Stream twice and managed to get through an entire press conference without mentioning the pipeline.

What makes this approach even more confusing is that German government sources are briefing that Mr Scholz has privately agreed to scrap the pipeline if Russia invades – he just won’t say it in public.

The issue is threatening to derail Mr Scholz’s chancellorship at the outset. His approval ratings have fallen by a third.

It’s all a far cry from the days when the West could rely on Mrs Merkel to deal with Russia. Indeed, it is telling that Mr Putin waited until the former chancellor was out of office before launching his latest Ukraine gambit.

It has left many in Germany, and its allies, wondering what Mr Scholz is up to. He does have a problem with a pro-Russian faction within his Social Democrat party (SPD) and has only recently wrested back control of the party from a hard-Left faction.

In the early stages of the crisis, there was sympathy for his desire to tread carefully. But things have moved on, and most German analysts believe if Mr Scholz cannot take a stand now, he never will.

He does also have genuine concerns over Germany’s gas supply. Half of German homes are heated by Russian gas, and the last thing he wanted was to start his chancellorship by allowing the country to freeze.

With spring around the corner, an unusually mild winter may have given him room to manoeuvre.

But there is a theory that Mr Scholz is trying to achieve something else. Those around him say his refusal to speak clearly on Nord Stream is “strategic ambiguity”.

Rumour has it he has been privately taking tips from Mrs Merkel on how to deal with Mr Putin before today’s talks, and “strategic ambiguity” is an approach straight out of the Merkel playbook. Say as little as possible and leave yourself room to manoeuvre. But she knew how far she could take it, and she rarely allowed Germany’s differences with key allies to be aired so publicly.

It was Mrs Merkel who blocked a fast track to Nato membership for Ukraine and Georgia in 2008, heading off a potential clash with Russia. At the time Mr Putin said he would “never forget what she had done”.

It may be late in the day to pull something similar out of the hat, but Mr Scholz may be hoping he can.

