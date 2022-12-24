| 6.4°C Dublin

Following his visit to Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky pledges US missiles will help to fend off invasion

A wife looks at the grave of her husband,, a Ukrainian serviceman who was killed on at the frontline by Russian shelling. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka Expand

Close

Steve Holland, Olena Harmash and Dan Peleschuk

The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives gave final approval yesterday to a $45bn (€42bn) aid package for Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelensky returned from Washington with the promise of Patriot missiles to help fend off Russia’s invasion.

The measure, part of a $1.66tn (€1.57bn) government funding bill that passed the Senate a day earlier, will now go to US President Joe Biden for signing into law.

