Florence to hit tourists who eat al fresco with a €500 fine

Florence has fired a fresh salvo in its long-running battle against the effects of mass tourism by banning visitors from eating panini, pizza and focaccia on the pavement and on shop doorsteps.

Tourists who find themselves on the wrong side of the law, which comes into effect today, face fines of up to €500.

The ban applies to streets and piazzas around a particularly popular delicatessen in the city centre - All' Antico Vinaio, the Old Wine Merchant - which is situated between the Uffizi Gallery and the Palazzo Vecchio, Florence's medieval town hall.

Like many Italian cities, Florence has a dearth of public benches, so tourists often resort to squatting on the kerb or crouching in the doorways of shops while eating.

The issue came to a head in August after a scuffle between the owner of a leather goods shop and a Spanish family camped out on his front step. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

