Florence carving may be the work of Michelangelo

The profile of a man’s face on the wall of Florence’s town hall has puzzled locals and visitors for centuries

Etched into the walls of Florence’s town hall, the profile of a man’s face has puzzled passers-by for centuries and inspired legends as to its origins.

Now an art historian says he has found evidence supporting local beliefs that it was the work of Michelangelo.

Adriano Marinazzo, a US-based museum curator, was researching a book when he noticed a striking resemblance between the etched face and the portrait of a man, drawn by Michelangelo, in the Louvre in Paris. ”I immediately thought it was very similar to the sculpted profile of Palazzo Vecchio,” he said.

The two images have similar long Roman noses and weak chins, and the same curly hair.

Mr Marinazzo, of the Muscarelle Museum of Art at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, in the USA, found a piece of paper on which Michelangelo appeared to foreshadow the enigma of the carving. “Chi dire mai chella f(osse) di mia mano,” he wrote - “Who will ever say that it was by my hand?”

The piece of graffiti is believed to date to the period in which Michelangelo lived in Florence, from 1499 to 1504, when he carved his statue of David. The carving is located at one corner of Florence’s Palazzo Vecchio.

“It might be a tribute by Michelangelo to Francesco Granacci, a person to whom the artist was grateful because he was instrumental in his early career.”

Telegraph.co.uk