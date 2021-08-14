Floods death toll in Turkey reaches 38, with hundreds missing

An aerial photo shows the destruction after floods and mudslides killed about three dozen people, in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The death toll from devastating floods and mudslides in northern Turkey rose to at least

The death toll from floods and mudslides in northern Turkey rose to at least 38 yesterday, officials said, as emergency crews searched collapsed buildings, swamped homes, and submerged basements for more victims and survivors.

Torrential rain that pounded the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday caused the flooding that demolished homes and bridges and swept away cars.

More than 1,700 people were evacuated across the region, some lifted from rooftops by helicopters, and many were being temporarily housed in student dormitories.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter that 32 people died in Kastamonu and six in Sinop.

Hasan Baltaci, an opposition party lawmaker who represents Kastamonu, said residents had contacted Turkey’s disaster and emergency management presidency seeking information about 329 people feared missing.

They include 12-year-old twin sisters and their grandparents who were trapped inside an eight-storey building that collapsed in Bozkurt.

The girls’ mother, Arzu Yucel, said she had left the building after authorities advised residents to move their vehicles to higher ground. When she returned, water surrounded the building. She watched her daughters wave at her.

“We spoke by phone. They waved from the balcony. They said, ‘Don’t worry, mommy, we are fine’.

“They told us, ‘Move your cars higher’. They didn’t say ‘Save your lives, save your children’. I could have got them out.”

Bodies washed up on the Black Sea shore, TV reported, airing footage of people carrying a body bag on a beach.

The floods struck on the heels of wildfires in southern Turkey that devastated forest lands in seaside provinces. At least eight people died.