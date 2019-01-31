Giuseppe Conte, the Italian prime minister, said five EU nations have stepped forward to help resolve the latest impasse involving migrants stuck at sea on a humanitarian ship.

Five nations to take in migrants stuck on ship

But he bemoaned the lack of an EU system to deal with migrant rescues.

Mr Conte said the crisis over the Sea-Watch 3, which has been stuck off Sicily with 47 rescued migrants since Friday, demonstrates the EU's "incapacity to manage this phenomenon with shared European mechanisms".

But Mr Conte said individual countries had stepped forward to say they would take some of the migrants.

The Italian news agency Ansa said the five are Germany, France, Portugal, Romania and Malta.

There was no immediate word on when or where the migrants, rescued on January 19 off the coast of Libya, would disembark.

Italy's populist government has refused to allow humanitarian ships to dock in its ports in a bid to force its European partners to share the burden of arrivals.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said France abided by three principals: respect for humanitarian rights in maritime matters, disembarkation at the nearest port, and distributing the migrants. He said these standards should become a permanent mechanism.

Mr Conte also said an EU trust fund aimed at propping up African economies to stem the flow of migrants isn't large enough.

Echoing him, Josep Borrell, the Spanish foreign minister, said it's an "absolute necessity" for Europe to boost Africa's economic development.

