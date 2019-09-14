Five killed and 3,500 evacuated as torrential rains cause flooding

Five people have been killed and more than 3,500 evacuated in two days of torrential rains in south-eastern Spain, with many roads, train networks and an airport closed yesterday and emergency services rescuing people stuck in flooded highway tunnels.

Floods swept away cars and debris in Valencia, Murcia and eastern Andalucia. Motorway tunnels in some areas were flooded almost up to the tunnel lighting, with some vehicles partly or fully submerged.

A man was found dead in Granada province after his car was swept off a motorway and another died in Almeria after trying to drive through a flooded tunnel. Two siblings died when torrential rain dragged their car away.

Irish Independent