Five key facts about Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after capture by Russian forces in Ukraine

A view shows a damaged administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine in this handout picture released March 4, 2022. Press service of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Handout via REUTERS

Russian forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine after fierce fighting which set ablaze an adjacent training facility, a local authority said. The fire was extinguished.

The assault triggered phone calls between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders. The U.S. Department of Energy activated its nuclear incident response team as a precaution.

The attack on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant unfolded as the invasion entered its second week and another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

In a video message, Mr Zelensky said that Russia was attempting a repeat of the Chernobyl disaster with Putin’s latest attack.

Read More

"The terrorist State resorted to nuclear terror,” he said, adding that the tanks targeting the plant used thermal vision so knew where they were shooting.

"There are six nuclear reactors there – six! In Chernobyl it was only one reactor which exploded,” he added,

Below are five facts about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the biggest in Europe by capacity, which Russian troops have seized, according to the regional state administration.

Ukraine said Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-story training facility on fire. The fire was later extinguished.

Zaporizhzhia is the largest of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants, which together provide about half the country's electricity.

This is the first time war has broken out in a country with such a large and established nuclear power programme, the International Atomic Energy Agency says.

Zaporizhzhia's six units each have a net capacity of 950 Megawatts electric, or a total of 5.7 Gigawatts electric, according to an IAEA database. The first unit was connected to the grid in 1984, and the last in 1995.

The power plant is operating at just a fraction of its capacity. An internal IAEA notification seen by Reuters on Friday said:

- Unit 1 is "in outage"

- Units 2 and 3 "have been disconnected from the grid, and the cool down of the nuclear installation is being carried out"

- Unit 4 "is in operation at 690 MW power"

- Units 5 and 6 "are being cooled down".