Five dead, one missing as helicopter crashes in Nepal

A helicopter has crashed in bad weather in Nepal's mountains, killing five of the seven people on board and leaving another missing, police said.

The pilot and four of the six passengers, including a 68-year-old Japanese man, were among those killed, said police official Basanta Kuwar.

Another passenger is missing, while a woman survived the crash, he said. Her condition was not immediately clear.

Rescuers are attempting to transport the injured woman out of the crash site, but fog and rain are hampering efforts, Mr Kuwar said.

He said rescuers are scouring the area for the missing person but bad weather and the mountainous terrain are making the operation difficult.

Aside from the Japanese man, all others aboard the helicopter were Nepalese.

The area where the crash happened is about 50 miles north west of the capital, Kathmandu.

The Airbus-manufactured Ecureuil helicopter belongs to Altitude Air in Nepal and has been used in mountain rescues.

Press Association