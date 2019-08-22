Five countries accept Open Arms migrants

Five EU states have agreed to take in scores of migrants stranded for weeks on board a crowded rescue ship, ending a prolonged stand-off with Rome over their fate.

Around 100 mostly African migrants, picked up in the Mediterranean from early August onwards by the Open Arms charity ship, had been forced to remain on the Spanish-registered vessel after the Italian government refused to allow it to dock in line with a closed ports policy it adopted last year.

They finally disembarked on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa on Tuesday night after an Italian prosecutor ordered the ship's seizure and evacuation.

Several of the migrants jumped overboard and tried to swim to shore.

Spain, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal had agreed to take all of them in, said a European Commission spokeswoman in Brussels.

A succession of charity vessels has struggled over the past year to bring migrants rescued at sea to Italian shores. The country's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has taken a tough line on migrant entry since the coalition government he forms part of took office in June 2018.

With the continuous flow of refugees desperate to cross from Africa to Europe, the commission said it was seeking recipient states for the migrants on board a second charity ship, the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking, whose disembarkation Mr Salvini had also sought to prevent.

The ship is carrying 356 migrants.

Tracking data pinpointed that vessel west of the Maltese island of Gozo.

Irish Independent