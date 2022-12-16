| -2.5°C Dublin

Close

Five children among 10 dead in fire near French city of Lyon

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Sudip Kar-Gupta

Ten people, including five children aged three to 15 years, were killed after a fire broke out on Friday morning at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Darmanin said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage.

Most Watched

Privacy