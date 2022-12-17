| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Five children among 10 dead as fire rages through block of flats

Police officers secure a perimeter set up next the scene of a blaze in apartment buildings, seen in background, in Vaulx en Velin, outside Lyon, central France, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Photo: AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani Expand
Police officers secure a perimeter set up next the scene of a blaze in apartment buildings, seen in background, in Vaulx en Velin, outside Lyon, central France, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Ten people, including five children died as nighttime fire ravaged an eight-story apartment building Friday in one of the city of Lyon's poorest suburbs, French authorities said. The cause of the fatal blaze was being investigated. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Expand

Close

Police officers secure a perimeter set up next the scene of a blaze in apartment buildings, seen in background, in Vaulx en Velin, outside Lyon, central France, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Photo: AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

Police officers secure a perimeter set up next the scene of a blaze in apartment buildings, seen in background, in Vaulx en Velin, outside Lyon, central France, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Photo: AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

Police officers secure a perimeter set up next the scene of a blaze in apartment buildings, seen in background, in Vaulx en Velin, outside Lyon, central France, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Ten people, including five children died as nighttime fire ravaged an eight-story apartment building Friday in one of the city of Lyon's poorest suburbs, French authorities said. The cause of the fatal blaze was being investigated. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Police officers secure a perimeter set up next the scene of a blaze in apartment buildings, seen in background, in Vaulx en Velin, outside Lyon, central France, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Ten people, including five children died as nighttime fire ravaged an eight-story apartment building Friday in one of the city of Lyon's poorest suburbs, French authorities said. The cause of the fatal blaze was being investigated. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

/

Police officers secure a perimeter set up next the scene of a blaze in apartment buildings, seen in background, in Vaulx en Velin, outside Lyon, central France, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Photo: AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

Yiming Woo and Sarah Meyssonnier

Ten people including five children aged three to 15 were killed in a fire yesterday that engulfed a residential building in an impoverished town near the south-eastern French city of Lyon.

Another four people were seriously injured in the blaze in Vaulx-en-Velin, that started around 3am on the ground floor before spreading up the seven-storey building, rescue authorities said.

Related topics

More On France

Most Watched

Privacy