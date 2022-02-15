Five adults and two children killed in explosion

Two children and five adults have been killed in an explosion in southwest France.

The deadly blast took place at around 1.30am on Sunday night in the main street of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque.

Fire from the explosion spread to neighbouring buildings and flats, and one man reportedly jumped from the first floor to escape the flames. He is reported to be receiving treatment in hospital.

More than 85 firefighters tackled the blaze and at least 11 apartments were affected.

“When I went to the scene there was smoke everywhere,” town mayor Alain Got said. “We are still not sure about the cause of the incident. We have watched the cameras of the town but it’s difficult to say.”

Isabelle, who was woken up by the explosion, said: “I was sleeping when I heard a boom. I thought it was a storm. I was in my bed, with the shutters open, and the edges of the windows moved.

“I was very scared, so I quickly went downstairs and people were panicking in the street. We came to take refuge with my neighbour as we couldn’t go back to our apartments because there was too much smoke”.

Yesterday morning, emergency services discovered the first five victims in the rubble of the buildings.

Local prosecutor Jean-David Cavaill said the initial explosion was thought to have happened in a ground-floor sandwich shop.

A local police spokesperson said: “Gas cylinders were found near the building where the blast happened, and it needs to be established if these were used to start the explosion.”

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the scene yesterday. (© Independent News Service)