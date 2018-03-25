News Europe

Sunday 25 March 2018

First non-stop flight between Australia and the UK touches down in London

Stock image
Stock image
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The maiden flight of a new non-stop regular service between Australia and the UK has arrived at London Heathrow.

Qantas 9 (QF9) touched down at Terminal Three at 5.03am, just over 17 hours after setting off from Perth at 7pm local time (11am GMT) on Saturday.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner completed the 9,226-mile journey to arrive slightly earlier than the scheduled arrival time 5.05am.

The UK's longest non-stop regular passenger flight will set off back for Perth at 1.15pm on Sunday.

Western Australia's premier, Mark McGowan, was among more than 200 passengers to arrive on the flight.

He tweeted a picture of the Australian delegation of politicians and officials, the flight's pilots and a didgeridoo player in Aboriginal dress and body paint at the terminal.

Press Association

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News