First non-stop flight between Australia and the UK touches down in London
The maiden flight of a new non-stop regular service between Australia and the UK has arrived at London Heathrow.
Qantas 9 (QF9) touched down at Terminal Three at 5.03am, just over 17 hours after setting off from Perth at 7pm local time (11am GMT) on Saturday.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner completed the 9,226-mile journey to arrive slightly earlier than the scheduled arrival time 5.05am.
The UK's longest non-stop regular passenger flight will set off back for Perth at 1.15pm on Sunday.
Western Australia's premier, Mark McGowan, was among more than 200 passengers to arrive on the flight.
He tweeted a picture of the Australian delegation of politicians and officials, the flight's pilots and a didgeridoo player in Aboriginal dress and body paint at the terminal.
Press Association
Related Content
- Flags at half mast as France honours police terror hero
- Call to arms on US gun safety
- Poisoned spy's secret Russian girlfriend scared to go to police
- 'He would save said 'I'm doing my job mom, that's all'' - mother of heroic officer who died after swapping places with hostage
- First Eurovision winner Lys Assia dies aged 94
- Whistleblower claims Brexit campaign 'cheated' to bend Referendum spending rules