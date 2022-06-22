| 13.8°C Dublin

First look inside the new Mariupol, a city being rebuilt by the enemy as its people come to terms with death

Natalia (57) visits her son's grave, one of thousands in a makeshift a cemetery outside Mariupol. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters Expand

Luc Lacroix and Alexandra Dalbaek

Valeriya Chigrina walks towards the cluster of warehouses on the eastern edge of Mariupol. They once stored vegetables but they are now full of bodies.

She is looking for help. Her 32-year-old husband was killed by a rocket in front of their daughter in mid-March.

