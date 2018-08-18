Firm must prove it properly maintained tragic Genoa bridge

The Italian government has issued an ultimatum to the company in charge of the motorway bridge that collapsed with the loss of nearly 40 lives, giving it 15 days to demonstrate that it maintained the structure properly.

The transport ministry demanded that Autostrade per l'Italia shows it had previously met all its contractual obligations to ensure the proper functioning of the Morandi bridge.

Should the company's response prove inadequate, the government will judge it to be in breach of the terms of its concession to run the toll-road.

The lucrative concession would then be withdrawn from Autostrade, part of the holding company Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton fashion empire.

The coalition government has adopted an aggressive stance towards the company, blaming it for the collapse of the bridge, which has so far claimed the lives of 38 people and injured 15 others, nine of them critically.

The bridge gave way during an intense thunderstorm on Tuesday, plunging around 50 vehicles to the ground, where they were crushed by giant slabs of concrete and steel girders.

Between 10 and 20 people are still missing.

The transport ministry is demanding that the company commits to rebuilding the bridge at its own expense and within a set period of time.

It also called on the company to pay to rebuild apartment blocks that will have to be demolished and to repair damaged buildings beneath the 51-year-old bridge.

Matteo Salvini, the interior minister, said he expects Atlantia to donate up to €500m to help families and local government deal with the aftermath of the disaster.

"I will listen to the directors of Autostrade per l'Italia but I expect to see concrete gestures [from the company] immediately," Mr Salvini said.

"Genoa cannot wait and the injured cannot wait. While the lawyers and the investigators do their job, we are doing all we can to obtain from Autostrade all that is possible for the relatives of victims, the injured, the people made homeless and the city of Genoa."

Irish Independent