Firefighters tackling major blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

A fire has broken out at Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris, a spokesman from the fire department said.

Smoke could be seen billowing out from the top of the medieval cathedral, as flames lept out besides its two bell towers, a witness said.

A major operation was under way, the fire department added, while a city hall spokesman said on Twitter that the area was being cleared.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire. France 2 television reported that police were treating the incident as an accident.

The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century and is famous for featuring in Victor Hugo's classic novel the Hunchback of Notre-Dame, attracts millions of tourists every year.

"A terrible fire is underway at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris," Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

Notre-Dame was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding, while bronze statues were removed last week for works.

Reuters