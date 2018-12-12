Firefighters' Oompa Loompa moment after chocolate flood

A street in a western German town was repaved in a way that fictional candy maker Willy Wonka would have approved when a tonne of chocolate flowed out of a factory and solidified.

A "small technical defect" involving a storage tank caused the sweet and sticky spill from the DreiMeister factory in Westoennen. After hitting the chilly pavement, the milk chocolate quickly hardened. Firefighters used shovels and torches to remove it from cracks and holes on the road.

Company boss Markus Luckey said if the spill had happened closer to Christmas, "that would have been a catastrophe".

