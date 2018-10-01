Firefighters battle blaze at Venice's La Fenice opera house - which was rebuilt after fire in 1996

A fire has been brought swiftly under control in Venice's La Fenice opera house, which was rebuilt after being destroyed by flames in 1996.

Italian news agency Ansa reported that the fire broke out on Monday in a technical room that was under 24-hour surveillance as a precaution after the earlier blaze, which was ruled arson.

A dozen firefighters responded to the fire, containing it quickly.

Two were being treated for smoke inhalation.

The theatre's general manager, Fortunato Ortombina, told Ansa that both the cause and the extent of damage were being assessed.

No concerts were scheduled on Monday.

The theatre, originally constructed in 1792, hosted world premieres of such conductors as Verdi and Rossini.

After being destroyed, it reopened in 2004, built substantially as it had been before the fire.

