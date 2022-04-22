Fire kills six at top-secret military research facility where Russian ballistic missiles built

Russia's Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile launch from Plesetsk in Russia's northwest on Tuesday. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

A fire broke out yesterday at a top-secret Russian military institute where researchers develop the country’s newest ballistic missiles, killing at least six people.

The blaze began at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defence Forces in the city of Tver, between Moscow and St Petersburg, yesterday morning in its oldest wooden annex.

It almost instantly engulfed the four-storey building, which is part of the Russian defence ministry.

At least six people died and 30 were injured as the blaze enveloped the city centre in black smoke and raged for hours, Russian news agencies reported.

Several people were seen jumping out of the building’s windows. As the roof collapsed and the building smouldered into the evening, firefighters dispatched a helicopter to help put it out.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the fire but Russian news agency Tass quoted an unnamed official who suggested the source was old electric wiring in a locked, second-floor office.

It was not immediately clear what was stored at the building to have caused such a strong fire.

The institute, originally in Crimea, was founded by the Soviet Union in the 1930s to serve the Red Army and develop missile defence systems.

Scientists there have developed some of Russia’s most advanced weaponry, such as Iskander short-range ballistic missiles and Su-27 and Tu-160 stealth jets. The Iskander missiles and others have wrought destruction in Ukraine.

Last night, it was revealed Ukraine is working with international lawyers on a mechanism to use frozen Russian funds to compensate it for the losses it has suffered in the invasion.

Officials say the war has damaged up to 30pc of infrastructure to varying degrees, putting the total cost so far at around $500bn.

The EU has sought to create an international fund for reconstruction, while some EU politicians have suggested using Russian assets frozen by the West, including $300bn in Russian central bank reserves.

Denys Malyuska, the Ukrainian justice minister, said: “We have chosen the most important goal for ourselves – the money of the central bank and the welfare fund of the ­Russian Federation.

“They are in one place, have one owner, and this owner is definitely committing illegal criminal acts.”

Judging by officially published data of the Russian central bank, the funds are up to $500bn.

“We know where to look for it,” Mr Malyuska added.

He said some of the funds were in the United States, with the rest in the UK and

various EU countries.

Mr Malyuska said legal teams investigating the matter thought the quickest solution would be for countries to pass their own laws to allow the funds to be used for Ukraine’s needs. “It requires a certain level of courage and political will from each country,” he added.

There was no immediate reaction from Washington or London to Ukraine’s proposal.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

