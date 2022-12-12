| -2.3°C Dublin

Fire brigade was alerted to gas leak hours before Jersey apartments blast that killed at least five people

Emergency personnel at the scene of an explosion in St Helier on Jersey. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Expand

Emergency personnel at the scene of an explosion in St Helier on Jersey. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

Ruth Comerford

The fire brigade was alerted to a suspected gas leak in a block of flats more than seven hours before an explosion that killed five people in the capital of Jersey.

The three-storey Haut du Mont block in St Helier was destroyed at about 4am on Saturday in a blast so violent it was picked up on the British Geological Survey’s earthquake monitors.

