Fionnán Sheahan reports from the Ukraine border: Herculean Polish efforts to help shine a light on the EU’s limp response to shocking refugee crisis

The yellow and grey-coloured Renault branding is still visible on the exterior of the old disused car showroom outside the town of Chelm, about 20km from the Polish border with the Ukraine.

Inside what was the garage of the dealership, a group of boy scouts, wearing their shirts and golly neckerchiefs, are sorting through boxes of clothes and food dropped off by helpers.

From those bundles, they make packages for Ukrainian refugees. A helper says they have enough clothes here.

The windows of the showroom are covered with tinted cellophane to block out the light. Inside this open space are rows of camps packed side by side. In the old office, there are a dozen cots laid out for children.

The makeshift refugee centre has been set up by the local council as a transit point for people to stay the night. It’s not ideal, but it’s the best that can be done at short notice.

The response of the Polish people to the refugee crisis coming into their country has been immense. An opinion poll in a national newspaper shows 73pc of Poles say they are already involved in donating to or helping the Ukrainians in whatever way, and another 13pc say they will. The survey also finds 80pc are in favour of boycotting Russian products.

But Poland seems to be fighting a lonely battle with little evidence of support from the European Union, despite all the expressions of support from governments across the Continent and a standing ovation for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the European Parliament. Applause is one thing, but the Polish authorities and the aid agencies are feeling the strain and could do with hard cash.

It’s not quite chaos but certainly there’s a sense of haphazard organisation here.

The high standards we come to expect from any official services in the West certainly aren’t applying here. The Poles are running an efficient operation, especially compared to the far bleaker situation on the border in Moldova.

Refugees who come across the border wait patiently, standing out in the bitter cold for a lift or a bus to take them on to the next stop. There is no complaining, no drama. When a volunteer in a high-vis jacket stands on top of chair to issue instructions on which of two buses to take, nobody questions what he is saying and everyone complies, just relieved to be out of danger.

Their journey continues. Zlianna Valieska has arrived from Kyiv via a circuitous route through western Ukraine. She escaped on a military train from Kyiv to Lviv and then on a bus from there to the Medyka border crossing in south-eastern Poland. She has left her brothers behind who are now defending the city.

“We were living in Kyiv all days with sounds of bomb, planes, many terrible sounds, it is really worrying. All things that you can see on TV is real,” she said.

Her home is near the Gostomel Airport, just outside Kyiv, which was attacked by Russian forces penetrating south from Belarus.

The biggest airplane in the world, the Antonov AN-225 known as Mriya — ‘dream’ in Ukrainian — which brought PPE into Shannon Airport a number of times during the pandemic, was destroyed there.

“I don’t want to leave Kyiv, because there we have family, friends. In Kyiv, it is very terrible to live now. I have two brothers that rest in Kyiv and go to defend Kyiv like civil protection,” she said.

“At my age, in 50 years, I need to go to another place and start life from zero because we don’t know what we will have. I go to stay in the home of my friend, my first step, in Italy,” she said.

She shows messages on her phone displaying the times of the various air raids in the past week.

“Alarm, finish alarm. Alarm, finish alarm. This is alarm in the air and need to go to underground. In my house we have some underground place where you can go. The alarm is on the street ‘woo, woo, woo’ and there are then bombs and planes.”

While many people are hopeful the war will end in a matter of days, Zlianna is not so certain.

“I don’t know. I am terrified to think and my mind refuse to think about this. We need to think about where to live. Russians have very old minds and this is not just war between Russia and Ukraine, but from the very oldest of thinking. They say Europe is bad, but those rich men in Russia have beautiful houses in Italy and Spain.”

Zlianna is getting a lift in a bus to Trieste in Italy, which is now departing on a 15-hour journey, through Poland, then Czechia and down through Austria into Italy. The driver is another Italian volunteer, Marius Coc, who has now made the journey four times already.

All week, Katia Mazurek and her friends from Lublin have been travelling the 90-minute car journey to Berdyszcze beside the border. Wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket, she is simply a volunteer, there meet and greet refugees and help them on their way — be it to locate friends on the Polish side of the border or arrange a lift for people who are literally dropped on the side of the road.

“They are escaping from the war and the things that are happening there. We are just helping them to find a home and transport because they want to feel safe and it isn’t safe,” she said.

Every day, Katia meets people coming across who are “very scared” and she finds it heartbreaking to hear their stories.

“It is very hard to watch this. The kids are little, they are crying and the mothers don’t know what to do with them so we are trying to give them some candies and I don’t know... maybe some chocolate, because the smallest person here, they don’t know even what is happening now.

“We will see when people will need us because we will come the next day and the next day.

“We are trying because it is really hard to watch, and it is really heartbreaking. We want to help because people don’t even have a place to sleep. We have our houses, we have our families — and they are apart from their families so it is just really very hard.”

From across Europe, people are arriving to offer support for the refugees. In an adjoining car park beside the border, a truck pulls up beside a van marked ‘Aid for Ukraine’, driven by a man who is heading back across the border.

He fills up with the contents of the van. Talking only in Italian, it emerges they have come from Verona with canned food and medical supplies for Ukraine.

Outside the border crossing, a group of six tough-looking hard chaws approach, dressed in black jeans and jackets.

Once they get chatting, it turns out they’re a really friendly group who have driven their cars from Munich to offer refugees a lift to anywhere they want in Germany. They just want to help out. They are directed towards a reception centre to find someone.

They’re not the only ones; a woman called Angela Schwalm from Hessen in Germany has arrived there too. She has an empty house and is offering accommodation.

“They didn’t do anything wrong. I have a house and I want to bring someone there,” she said.