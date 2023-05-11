Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin reveals she is divorcing her husband
James CrispTelegraph.co.uk
Sanna Marin, Finland’s prime minister, has announced she is divorcing her partner of 19 years.
Latest Europe
Inside Ukraine’s ‘D-Day’ counteroffensive as Kyiv corridors of power plot to end Putin’s occupation
We need more time before we start offensive, says Zelensky
Russians near Bakhmut retreat 2km, say Ukrainian forces, confirming Wagner chief’s claim that Russians ‘fled’
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin reveals she is divorcing her husband
Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin divorces husband after 19 years as a couple
Protesters throw an object at Volkswagen chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch at shareholder meeting
Pope Francis says Argentine government once wanted to ‘cut his head off’
‘She’s innocent’ – animal groups say female bear accused of killing runner didn’t do it
This year’s Victory Day parade in Moscow was underwhelming to say the least
Russia calls off public events to mark victory in World War II over ‘concerns’ of an attack
Top Stories
Ask an expert: ‘I want to defy my father's will and give half the house to my brother’
Bruce Springsteen’s ‘pint-pouring skills were great’, says owner of Kildare pub where US rocker had a lock-in
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
Irish Times removes article suggesting fake tan is racist amid suggestion it was AI generated
Latest NewsMore
My weapon is music: Ukrainian pianist to take the stage at Eurovision event
Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain ‘back on his feet’ after surgery
What to watch on TV, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ today: The Eurovision final and a wildly entertaining documentary
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man was shot in Cork city early on Friday
Devon nurse wins £250,000 global prize for work improving diabetes care
‘I wanted to show my girls’ – Myleene Klass wins I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
Interim St Patrick’s Athletic boss Daly secures back-to-back wins with late flourish
Dundalk go fourth after snatching late victory against nine-man Cork City
Lesson for Students as Shamrock Rovers go top of table
Ex-king of the jungle Phil Tufnell eliminated on I’m A Celebrity final episode