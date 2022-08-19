Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin denies using drugs after party video leak

She has been labelled “the coolest politician in the world”, but Finland’s prime minister has had to deny taking illegal drugs after videos were leaked of her dancing, drinking and singing at a raucous party.

The 20 or so people at the party included artists and TV and radio hosts, an MP, a celebrity stylist and a social media influencer.

In the footage, unidentified people are heard shouting about “flour”, which is a slang term for cocaine in Finland.

“I haven’t used drugs. I haven’t used anything other than alcohol,” Sanna Marin said.

The 36-year-old, who has been seen wearing stylish leather jackets and going to rock festivals, also denied witnessing anyone else using drugs.

“I have nothing to conceal or hide and I haven’t done anything illegal,” she added.

Asked if there should be a police probe, she said: “I still don’t know that anything illegal has happened. It would hardly be a police matter then.”

Last December, Ms Marin was forced to apologise after photos of her dancing at a Helsinki nightclub until 4am were published. She had stayed out until the early hours despite knowing she had been exposed to Covid.

Ms Marin refused to say how much she had drunk at the recent party, saying she had not worked it out exactly. She said the videos were taken a couple of weeks ago at a party, which took place in two apartments and continued in two bars.

“Even there I sang, danced and hugged my friends and drank alcohol,” she said.

Her security detail were in the area, but not in the apartments themselves, she told reporters on the fringes of a meeting of her centre-left party.

“These are private videos and are not intended for the public,” she said, before saying she would continue to trust her friends, despite the leak.

Karoliina Tuominen, a radio host who was at the party, also denied anyone had taken drugs. She said it was a shame the videos had been publicised and said nothing was “strange” about a “good group” of adults who were having fun.

Mikko Karna, an MP for the Centre Party, which is in coalition with Ms Marin’s Social Democratic Party, suggested the prime minister take a voluntary drug test.

“Half of Finland” suspected she took narcotics because of the raucous videos, he said.

Ms Marin said she would have “no problem” taking a drug test because she had not taken anything.

“I haven’t used any drugs, so it’s not a problem to take a drug test, but I also think it’s quite special that something like this is required. I didn’t see any evidence that anything was used anywhere,” she said.

The chairman of her party’s parliamentary group said it was up to Ms Marin if she took the test and said she still had the trust of the group.

Aleksi Valavuori, a sports TV presenter, said Ms Marin was not the right leader for a country in crisis. “She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and resign,” he said.

While Germany’s Bild called Ms Marin “the coolest politician in the world” in an article celebrating her stylish image, she was recently criticised by the media in Sweden, which accused her of fawning over celebrities.

