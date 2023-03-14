| 1.7°C Dublin

Finnish PM’s offer of fighter jets ‘was never discussed with government’

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin suggested her country may donate fighter jets to Ukraine. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP Expand

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin suggested her country may donate fighter jets to Ukraine. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP

James Crisp and Joe Barnes

Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has been accused of offering fighter jets to Ukraine without first discussing it with her government, the president or military.

Ms Marin, who faces elections next month, suggested Finland could donate the planes during a surprise trip to Kyiv.

