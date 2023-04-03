| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Finnish PM Marin faces election defeat in tight three-way fight

Finland's prime minister and Social Democrats leader Sanna Marin with National Coalition leader Petteri Orpo at a parliamentary election media reception in Helsinki yesterday. Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa/via Reuters Expand

Close

Finland's prime minister and Social Democrats leader Sanna Marin with National Coalition leader Petteri Orpo at a parliamentary election media reception in Helsinki yesterday. Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa/via Reuters

Finland's prime minister and Social Democrats leader Sanna Marin with National Coalition leader Petteri Orpo at a parliamentary election media reception in Helsinki yesterday. Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa/via Reuters

Finland's prime minister and Social Democrats leader Sanna Marin with National Coalition leader Petteri Orpo at a parliamentary election media reception in Helsinki yesterday. Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa/via Reuters

Anne Kauranen, in Helsinki

Finland’s opposition right-wing National Coalition Party (NCP) was on track to narrowly win yesterday’s parliamentary election in a tight three-way race, public broadcaster Yle projected, with 71pc of votes counted.

The NCP was seen winning 48 of the 200 seats in parliament, ahead of the nationalist Finns Party with 46 seats and Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats on 43 seats, Yle’s projection showed.

Most Watched

Privacy