Finland's new prime minister made headlines last week after becoming the world's youngest head of state at just 34 years old.

Finn says sorry after polling on Isil brides and their children

But her coalition is already in trouble after a 32-year-old new minister posted a poll on social media asking whether Finland should take back the wives of the so-called Islamic State (Isil) fighters or just take their children and leave the women in Syria.

Katri Kulmuni, the finance minister, apologised for the Instagram poll which asked her followers for their views on the fate of 10 Finnish women and 30 children who are in the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp in northeast Syria. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are insisting European governments take both the mothers and the children but many states are wary of bringing home any adult members of Isil.

Ms Kulmuni, the leader of the Centre Party, posted a photo of herself smiling at the camera alongside a poll asking if Finland should bring home "just children" or "children and mothers".

